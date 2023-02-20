WYDOT Road Weather Impact: February 20, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A major wind and winter weather event will produce prolonged high to extreme road impacts across Wyoming! Alter travel plans and routes now to avoid prolonged closures!

These impacts include:

Light to moderate snow today (Monday) for I-90, mountain locations and I-80 Laramie to Rawlins.

An extreme wind event will continue for central, south-central, and southeastern Wyoming through easily to midday Tuesday.

A major winter weather event will impact all of Wyoming Tuesday through Thursday. High to extreme road impacts statewide through Thursday and along I-80 until Friday.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

