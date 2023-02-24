WYDOT Road Weather Impact: February 24, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — High winds and blowing and drifting snow will be impacting the state through the weekend, including much of I-80 and I-25. Watch this short impact video for details on blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility and a prolonged extreme blow-over threat!

These impacts include:

Strong and gusty winds will be increasing across Wyoming tonight (Friday Night).

Very strong and gusty winds will be likely in central, southern, and southeastern on Saturday.

A high wind event will be occurring in central, south-central, and southeastern Wyoming from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

In addition to extreme blow-over risk, widespread and significant fresh snowfall and high winds will create numerous areas of blowing and drifting snow and reduced to poor visibility.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

Sponsored by Les Schwab – “Over 70 years ago, we set the standard for tire service. Today, we continue to go out of our way to keep you on your way.”