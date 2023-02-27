WYDOT Road Weather Impact: February 27, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — High winds and some light to moderate snow will continue to affect Wyoming’s roads through tomorrow. Find out how much, when, and where in today’s WYDOT video weather briefing!

These impacts include:

Additional strong and gusty winds through Tuesday late afternoon, extreme blow-over risk!

Areas of light to some moderate snow through Wednesday, mainly over and near higher elevations.

Light to breezy winds Tuesday night and Wednesday statewide.

Redeveloping areas of strong and gusty winds Thursday into Friday. Remaining chilly, with some additional late-week snowfall.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

