WYDOT Road Weather Impact: February 7, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — WYDOT explains weather and road impacts through Wednesday night.

These impacts include:

Light snow showers ending this evening.

Winds become light to breezy.

Mainly dry outside of the mountains Tuesday.

Snow showers to return Wednesday.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

Sponsored by Les Schwab – “Over 70 years ago, we set the standard for tire service. Today, we continue to go out of our way to keep you on your way.”