WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 17, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — Moderate and high road weather impacts returning to Wyoming over the course of today through early Thursday.

These impacts include:

A moist Pacific storm produces areas of light snow and snow showers during the day today.

Moderate to some heavy snow is likely for southern I-25 and eastern I-80 tonight through about midday Wednesday.

Blow snow is a concern from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

