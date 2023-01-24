WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 24, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A short impact video discussing a variety of road impacts expected tonight through Friday afternoon.

These impacts include:

Snow/slick roads to impact I-90 tonight with blowing snow I-90 Wednesday.

Snow showers, breezy winds, and snow squalls are possible in eastern Wyoming Wednesday night.

60+ mph gusts/blowing snow I-80 Thursday and Friday.

60+ mph crosswind gusts I-25 Thursday night through early Friday morning.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

