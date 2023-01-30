WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 30, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — High winds will create significant blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, and possible whiteout/blizzard conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Alternate routes and travel times are encouraged, watch this short impact video for details!

These impacts include:

Very strong and gusty winds and recent snowfall will produce high impacts across several areas of Wyoming on Tuesday and Wednesday, including portions of I-80 and I-25!

Widespread blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility are likely. Whiteout/ground blizzard conditions are expected in some areas.

A short break in the high winds will occur Wednesday night and Thursday.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

Sponsored by Les Schwab – “Over 70 years ago, we set the standard for tire service. Today, we continue to go out of our way to keep you on your way.”