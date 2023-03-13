WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 13, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — The following video from WYDOT summarizes extreme winds, snow, slick roads, and black ice Tuesday through Wednesday.

These impacts include:

Heavy winds and snow in sections of South Pass and South-Central WY.

Extreme blower risk on portions of I-80 and I-25.

Heavier snow begins early Tuesday morning at 4:00 a.m. peering off into Wednesday afternoon.

Zero to moderate snow levels for the rest of the state.

Drive safe and stay alert!

