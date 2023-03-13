WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 13, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]
WYOMING — The following video from WYDOT summarizes extreme winds, snow, slick roads, and black ice Tuesday through Wednesday.
These impacts include:
- Heavy winds and snow in sections of South Pass and South-Central WY.
- Extreme blower risk on portions of I-80 and I-25.
- Heavier snow begins early Tuesday morning at 4:00 a.m. peering off into Wednesday afternoon.
- Zero to moderate snow levels for the rest of the state.
Drive safe and stay alert!
