WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 16, 2022

WYOMING — Just enough moisture, snowfall, and cold enough temperatures for road impacts on lower elevation roads tonight and early Thursday. Mountain passes will see the best snowfall.

Road Weather Impacts to include:

Chilly and moist spring weather to impact Wyoming into Thursday

Lower elevation rain and snow showers into this evening with light snow and snow showers in areas tonight

Light to moderate higher elevation snowfall into Thursday, including sections of I-80

Nice this weekend with a larger trough of Pacific low pressure early next week

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.