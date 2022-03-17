WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 17, 2022

WYOMING — Roads are steadily improving — watch this video discussing weather and road impacts tonight through Friday, plus a look at a potential storm system early next week.
Road Weather Impacts to include:
- The roads are steadily improving through tonight as snow has ended
- Dry and warmer Friday – Saturday
- Mild but rain/snow returning Sunday afternoon
- Storm potential still possible early next week
Drive safe and stay alert!
Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.
