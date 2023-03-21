WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 21, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]
WYOMING — A road impacts video summarizing impacts from snow, slick roads, blowing snow, and reduced to poor visibility Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning.
These impacts include:
- Snow showers spreading south to north starting overnight tonight.
- Periods of moderate snow likely, heavier snow possible, through Wednesday evening.
- Strong southwest winds I-80/central wind-prone areas.
- Slick roads, blowing snow, reduced to poor visibility primary impacts.
Drive safe and stay alert!
