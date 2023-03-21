WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 21, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A road impacts video summarizing impacts from snow, slick roads, blowing snow, and reduced to poor visibility Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning.

These impacts include:

Snow showers spreading south to north starting overnight tonight.

Periods of moderate snow likely, heavier snow possible, through Wednesday evening.

Strong southwest winds I-80/central wind-prone areas.

Slick roads, blowing snow, reduced to poor visibility primary impacts.

Drive safe and stay alert!

