WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 22, 2022

WYOMING — Still some bands of light to moderate snow in areas into this evening, including sections of I-80.

Road Weather Impacts to include:

Bands of light to moderate snow and snow showers into this evening

Stiff northwest winds from the eastern half of the state

Looking dry on Wednesday, strong winds redevelop in the east and southeast

A touch of rain/snow in the north Thursday night and Friday, otherise, looking dry

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.