WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 24, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — Areas of moderate to heavy snow, high winds, and cold temperatures will bring a variety of moderate and high impacts to Wyoming roads tonight and this weekend.

These impacts include:

Moderate to heavy snow in western and northern Wyoming tonight and early Saturday, and possibly again Saturday and Sunday.

Areas of light to some moderate snow and snow showers will create slick areas, spots, and black ice elsewhere in Wyoming tonight and this weekend.

60+ mph crosswinds will create an extreme blow-over risk on sections of I-80 and I-25 on Saturday.

Below-average temperatures, areas of snow, and additional moderate to high impacts will last into Monday.

Drive safe and stay alert!

