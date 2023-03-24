WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 24, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]
WYOMING — Areas of moderate to heavy snow, high winds, and cold temperatures will bring a variety of moderate and high impacts to Wyoming roads tonight and this weekend.
These impacts include:
- Moderate to heavy snow in western and northern Wyoming tonight and early Saturday, and possibly again Saturday and Sunday.
- Areas of light to some moderate snow and snow showers will create slick areas, spots, and black ice elsewhere in Wyoming tonight and this weekend.
- 60+ mph crosswinds will create an extreme blow-over risk on sections of I-80 and I-25 on Saturday.
- Below-average temperatures, areas of snow, and additional moderate to high impacts will last into Monday.
Drive safe and stay alert!
