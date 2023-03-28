WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 28, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]
WYOMING — A short video discussing weather and road impacts through Wednesday night.
These impacts include:
- A few mountain snow showers tonight, otherwise dry and cool.
- Breezy Wednesday with rain/snow in the west.
- Warmer Thursday with rain/snow spreading eastward.
- Temperatures remain below normal.
Drive safe and stay alert!
Sponsored by Les Schwab – “Over 70 years ago, we set the standard for tire service. Today, we continue to go out of our way to keep you on your way.”