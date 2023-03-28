WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 28, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A short video discussing weather and road impacts through Wednesday night.

These impacts include:

A few mountain snow showers tonight, otherwise dry and cool.

Breezy Wednesday with rain/snow in the west.

Warmer Thursday with rain/snow spreading eastward.

Temperatures remain below normal.

Drive safe and stay alert!

