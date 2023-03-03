WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 3, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A short video from WYDOT covering road impacts from snow, blowing snow, and slick roads late Saturday afternoon through late morning Monday.

These impacts include:

Periods of light-moderate snow increase late Saturday far Southwest I-80 and South Pass.

Snow spreading eastward I-80 late Saturday night with areas of blowing snow.

Slick road/blowing snow impacts through early Sunday night. Impacts begin I-90/northern I-25.

Slick roads/black ice into Monday morning.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

