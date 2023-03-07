WYDOT Road Weather Impact: March 7, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A short video from WYDOT summarizing impacts from snow, slick roads, and blowing snow late Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday afternoon

These impacts include:

Snow showers developing by early afternoon Wednesday in most areas.

Moderate-heavy snow on I-90/District 4 after 5 p.m.

Heavier snow Thursday morning, then scattered showers.

mix of low to moderate impacts for the rest of the state.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

