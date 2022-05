WYOMING — A short video discussing weather and road impacts tonight through Thursday night.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Road Weather Impacts to include:

Widely scattered rain showers/thunderstorms by evening

Rain/snow, and thunder continues Thursday with a High Wind Event in southern areas

Cooler temperatures Thursday

Building high pressure later in the weekend

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.