WYDOT Road Weather Impact: May 18, 2022

WYOMING — A High Wind Event and an extreme blow-over risk are likely in many areas on Thursday. Sharply falling temperatures, rain/thunderstorms and snow are also likely for parts of Wyoming. Snow in south-central/southeastern areas on Friday and could be heavy at times, including higher elevations of I-80, road impacts likely.

Road Weather Impacts to include:

Nice into tonight but high winds, rain, thunderstorms, snow and much colder temperatures all on tap for Thursday!

Unseasonably cold statewide on Friday

Snow, possibly heavy in areas in the south/southeast!

Chilly and mostly dry come Saturday, warmer and pleasant on Sunday!

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.