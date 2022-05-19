WYDOT Road Weather Impact: May 19, 2022

WYOMING — Well below average temperatures and areas of snow to bring winter road impacts to areas of the state tonight and Friday, especially I-80 Cheyenne to Rawlins. Watch this short video to find out what road impacts to expect!

Road Weather Impacts to include:

  • Decreasing high winds for I-80, South Pass, and southern I-25 late this afternoon
  • Turning sharply colder statewide this evening with increasing snow and road impacts on higher elevations of I-80
  • Developing rain and snow for southern I-25 and eastern I-80 this evening/tonight

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

