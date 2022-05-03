WYDOT Road Weather Impact: May 3, 2022

WYOMING — A road impact video discussing moderate and high impacts to sections of Wyoming tonight through late Wednesday morning.

Road Weather Impacts to include:

Moderate to heavy snow developing after sunset near South Pass

Bands of moderate snow over western/central I-80. Heavy snow possible

Lower impacts I-90/I-25 mainly from rain showers; few light snow showers possible

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.