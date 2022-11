Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — An Arctic cold will produce snow, wind, and very cold temperatures along with MODERATE to HIGH road impacts on I-90, northern I-25, and sections of I-80 late today and Thursday.

Road Weather Impacts include:

An Arctic cold front will produce very cold temperatures, snow, and wind for sections of Wyoming this event through Thursday. I-90, northern I-25, and I-80 Cheyenne to Rawlins will be the hardest-hit Interstate sections.

Slick roads and black ice will linger into early to midday Friday

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.