WYDOT Road Weather Impact: November 18, 2022

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — Recent snowfall, 50+ mph winds, and blowing snow will create a period of high impacts on sections of I-80 late Saturday through early Sunday. An extreme blow-over risk will also exist late Saturday into Sunday on I-25.

Road Weather Impacts include:

A shift in air masses will create areas of very strong and gusty winds late Saturday through about midday Sunday.

50+ mph winds on I-80 Cheyenne to Rawlins will produce blowing snow, slick roads/black ice, reduced to poor visibility, and a blow-over risk.

60+ mph crosswinds on I-25 will create an extreme blow-over risk for light/high-profile vehicles late Saturday through early Sunday.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.