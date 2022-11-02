WYDOT Road Weather Impact: November 2, 2022

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — Sharply colder temperatures and light to moderate snow will create slick roads, reduced visibility and black ice issues this evening thru early Thursday, and again Thursday afternoon thru early Friday. Watch this short impact video for all the details!

Road Weather Impacts to include:

A strong cold front to bring sharp colder temperatures tonight through early Friday.

Light to moderate snow will melt, then freeze on road surfaces creating high impacts from black ice to slick raods in areas tonight, and again Thursday night.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.