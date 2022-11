Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A video discussing weather and road impacts through tonight and leading up to Thanksgiving.

Road Weather Impacts include:

Dry with light winds through Tuesday afternoon.

Snow showers arrive early Wednesday far northwest.

Marginally stronger gusts in wind-prone areas early Wednesday.

Increased snow potential Wednesday PM/evening?

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.