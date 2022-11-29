WYDOT Road Weather Impact: November 29, 2022

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A short video discussing additional road impacts expected through Thursday morning.

Road Weather Impacts include:

Ongoing slick roads to slick spots.

Strong wind gusts affecting I-80 tonight/Wednesday morning.

Strong winds South Pass midday Wednesday to Thursday morning.

Blowing snow/reduced visibility.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.