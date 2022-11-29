WYDOT Road Weather Impact: November 29, 2022

0
5

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A short video discussing additional road impacts expected through Thursday morning.

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Road Weather Impacts include:

  • Ongoing slick roads to slick spots.
  • Strong wind gusts affecting I-80 tonight/Wednesday morning.
  • Strong winds South Pass midday Wednesday to Thursday morning.
  • Blowing snow/reduced visibility.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

Advertisement 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR