WYDOT Road Weather Impact: November 29, 2022

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]
WYOMING — A short video discussing additional road impacts expected through Thursday morning.
Road Weather Impacts include:
- Ongoing slick roads to slick spots.
- Strong wind gusts affecting I-80 tonight/Wednesday morning.
- Strong winds South Pass midday Wednesday to Thursday morning.
- Blowing snow/reduced visibility.
Drive safe and stay alert!
Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.
