WYDOT Road Weather Impact: November 4, 2022

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A High Wind Event will create an Extreme Blow-over Risk and 60-75+ mph crosswinds for much of I-80, I-25, and South Pass Friday afternoon/night thru Saturday afternoon/evening! There will also be some additional snow and blowing snow in areas.

Road Weather Impacts to include:

A powerful segment of the jet stream will produce a High Wind Event starting in areas this afternoon. Crosswinds of 65-75+ mph will be likely in areas with an extreme blow-over risk for much of I-80, I-25 and South Pass lasting until Saturday afternoon/evening.

Some blowing snow/poor visibility and slick road conditions as well on I-80.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.