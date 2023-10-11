WYDOT Road Weather Impact: October 11, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]
WYOMING — Fall was fun while it lasted! Winter conditions are beginning to move their way into the state over the course of tonight and tomorrow. Check out the following short video regarding WYDOT road impacts and weather conditions for the state of Wyoming.
Impacts included are:
- Strong to severe thunderstorms and/or moderate to heavy rain
- Moderate to heavy snow above elevations of 7,800 feet, affecting mountain ranges and portions of I-80 tonight through Friday
- 50+ mph wind gusts, blowing snow, and reduced visibility beginning tonight through Friday