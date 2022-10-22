WYDOT Road Weather Impact: October 22, 2022

WYOMING — Snow will be showing up starting tomorrow. Here’s a video discussing weather impacts Sunday through Monday morning.

Road Weather Impacts to include:

Light to moderate snow forming overnight Southpass/Southwest I80

Rain and snow will spread statewide through the day Sunday

Low impacts on I90/I25 mainly from rain showers initially; slick roads, black ice Sunday night

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.