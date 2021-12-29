WYDOT weather briefing for December 29, 2021

WYOMING (December 29, 2021) — High winds will return to many areas of Wyoming overnight tonight through Thursday with additional moderate to heavy snow for the state’s mountains.

Road Weather Impacts to include:

High winds return to central, south-central and southeastern Wyoming tonight

Moderate to heavy snow returns to the mountains tonight through Friday

Potential light to moderate snow in southeast Friday through early Saturday

Staying colder than normal throughout New Year’s Day

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.