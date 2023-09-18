Wyomingites have the opportunity to see Aurora Borealis once again

Photo Courtesy of the US Weather Service – Riverton, WY

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — What better way to kick off the beginning of fall than to see the Northern Lights, once again! The US Weather Service out of Riverton, Wyoming released information earlier this morning that Wyomingites across the state have the potential to see the Northern Lights once again this year.

The Riverton Weather Service explained that a Corneal Mass Ejection (CME) erupted off of the sun on September 16, 2023, and is getting ready to touch Earth this evening.

The KP Index, which is a scale as to how far South the Aurora can get shows that between 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., it will be at a 3. Between 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., it will be a 5, and from 3:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. it should hit a 6, which would be the best time for viewing. As the Weather Service explained, “Space weather is very fickle”. Therefore, there is a high chance of seeing the Northern Lights but there could be very little viewing as well.

The best way to view the lights is to get away from any light pollution, look to the North/North-East, and allow your eyes to adjust. For best viewing, place your phone camera into night mode and increase the exposure.