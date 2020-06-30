2020 “Hell on Reels” fishing derby to take place at Buckboard Marina Fourth of July weekend

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — The 2020 “Hell on Reels” fishing derby will take place at the Buckboard Marina at Flaming Gorge on July 4 and 5.

A captain’s meeting will be held at 6:00 P.M. on July 3.

The derby contains one of the largest cash payouts in Wyoming history.

Team registration has already begun. Teams can be between two to four people. The entry fee is $300. Cash payouts are based on 350 teams.

First place prizes are given out to the largest fish harvested, the largest fished caught and released, and the largest fish total weight. In addition, the youth division will consist of three random draw categories a day, for a total of six $500 payouts.

First place prizes are $2,500, second place prizes are $1,500, and third places prizes are $1,000.

A fireworks show is included with the tournament.