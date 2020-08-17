Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 17, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 17, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 93. North northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.