Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 17, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 93. North northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.