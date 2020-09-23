Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 23, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 70.