Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 23, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Advertisement

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Advertisement

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 70.