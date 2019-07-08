Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather Update: 7/8/19, Monday

Today: Isolated showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.