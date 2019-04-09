Afternoon Weather: 4/9/19, Tuesday

This Afternoon: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. High near 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: Rain showers before 11 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 11 pm and 1 am, then snow likely after 1 am. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sponsor

Wednesday: Snow, mainly before 3 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 11 am. High near 31. Blustery, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Thursday Night: A chance of sprinkles before 7 pm, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries between 7 pm and 8 pm, then a chance of flurries after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Advertisement

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: A chance of rain showers and flurries. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.