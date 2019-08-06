Authorities Respond To Fire Near Converse Court in RS

Rock Springs, WY (August 6, 2019) – According to a press release from the Rock Springs Police Department, at 1:27 pm on Sunday, August 4, the Rock Springs Fire Department and RSPD responded to the report of a fire in the area of Converse Court. The Rock Springs Fire Department responded with three apparatus and nine personnel.

Advertisement

Based on information from Central Dispatch while en route, Engine-2 requested additional support from mutual aid through Sweetwater County Fire Department to assist with fire attack and suppression. Sweetwater County Fire Department responded with two wildland engines.