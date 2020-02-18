Enzi, Barrasso pledge support to Lummis in U.S. Senate Race

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 18, 2020) — Today, Wyoming Republican Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso both announced their support for Republican Senate candidate Cynthia Lummis. Lummis is running to fill the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Enzi, who announced his retirement last year.

In a press release from the Lummis campaign, Enzi stated, “I served in the Wyoming House of Representatives with Cynthia Lummis. She was effective. I served in the Wyoming Senate with her. She was a leader and a successful legislator. When I came to the U.S. Senate, she became a world renowned State Treasurer, another area of expertise. Then she successfully ran for our lone seat in Congress. She was a formidable campaigner. She did a spectacular job for eight years and founded the Western Caucus that gave us the clout to preserve Wyoming’s Abandoned Mine Land (AML) money and much more. She is a uniter we need. Cynthia will put Wyoming first and be a force to be reckoned with in Washington.

That’s why I am proud to wholeheartedly endorse Cynthia in the race for U.S. Senate. Diana and I look forward to doing all that we can to support her election.”

Barrasso’s statement from the Lummis press release: “Now, more than ever, Wyoming needs a gritty champion for our conservative values. Filling Mike’s shoes is no small task, and taking on Washington’s big spenders and bigger government will require someone that has proven they can do it and win. Bobbi and I support Cynthia because she is all these things.”

“I know Cynthia will stand side by side with me in support of President Trump and for policies that are right for Wyoming,” Barrasso continued. “I will work for her, vote for her, and fight alongside her.”

Lummis remarks: “Wyoming’s congressional delegation is truly the gold standard. Senator Enzi and Senator Barrasso are giants in the U.S. Senate and I am beyond honored to have their support. Should I be elected as Wyoming’s next Senator, I look forward to working side-by-side with Senator Barrasso and Congressman Cheney on behalf of our great state.”

According to the web site Ballotpedia, Lummis, fellow Republicans R Mark Armstrong, Patrick Dodson, and Joshua Wheeler, and Democrats Merva Ben-David, Chuck Jagoda, and Yana Ludwig are currently seeking Enzi’s U.S. Senate seat.