Evening Sweetwater County Weather: February 9, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 9, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday — A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Blustery.

Saturday — A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Blustery.

Saturday Night — A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Sunday — A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.

Sunday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Washington’s Birthday — Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.