Evening Sweetwater County Weather: March 17, 2021

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 17, 2021) – Here is the seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County provided by the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight — Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 25. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday — Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday — A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night — A chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow between 8 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday — A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday — Partly sunny, with a high near 40.