Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Northpark Elementary School students were greeted by teachers and staff at the entrance of the school for the first day of school Monday.

With school now in session, residents are asked to remember school zone speed limits are in effect in Rock Springs. Also, no passing a school bus with flashing red lights.

First day of school in Sweetwater School District No. 2 is Wednesday.