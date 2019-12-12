Fort Bridger to host 3rd Annual Victorian Christmas program

FORT BRIDGER, WYOMING (Dec. 12, 2019) — What do oranges have to do with Christmas stockings and gifts? How did the Civil War change how we celebrate Christmas? Learn the answer to these questions and more at Fort Bridger State Historic Site’s third annual Victorian Christmas program.

The event is from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

This joint event sponsored by the Fort Bridger Historical Association is not only an opportunity to learn about the history of Christmas, but also to donate to a worthy cause in the holiday season.

“Our mission is to improve communities and enrich lives,” said Fort Bridger Superintendent Linley Mayer. “This event is a great opportunity to give back to the community while having fun and making memories at a unique historical holiday event.”

Admission to the event is $5, with kids 12 and under free, but anyone who brings a donation item, such as canned goods, for the Bridger Valley Food Pantry will be admitted free of charge.

The pantry is especially looking for baking goods, fill-the-freezer products, and Christmas meal items.

Everything about the event is as historically accurate to the Victorian era as possible. “The Night Before Christmas” will be read about every half hour, the History of Stockings will be presented at 2:45 p.m., and a presentation about the History of Christmas Gifts will be given at 3:30 p.m.

Attendees can have their pictures taken with Santa Claus, decorate a gingerbread man, sing along with carolers, and make historical ornaments and stockings.

Visit Fort Bridger’s Facebook page and look for the Victorian Christmas flyer to learn more about this event.