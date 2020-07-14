Good progress being done on RSHS Satellite School

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 14, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #1 (SCSD #1) has continued construction and made significant progress on their new Rock Springs High School Satellite School.

This project has been in the planning stages for an extended time, starting back in 2006 when SCSD #1 developed a long-range facilities plan. The land for the Satellite Campus was obtained from the Bureau of Land Management and is the current site of Sage Elementary, Pilot Butte Elementary, and Stagecoach Elementary. The site was procured with the vision of housing multiple schools, including a future high school. SCSD #1 followed the process for several years demonstrating the need for a satellite school and the project officially kicked off on April 3.

Three Most Cost Effective Remedy (MCER) Studies were conducted in 2014, 2015, and 2017. These studies resulted in the conclusion that Rock Springs High School (RSHS) needed additional instructional space to educate students and the current RSHS campus had met its maximum capacity.

The satellite campus will serve approximately 160 students at any given time with 44,110 square feet at a price of $17,981,372, and is designated as phase one. As future growth is realized in the years to come, the school is master planned in such a way that additions can be added as the needs of the community change. Schools within the State of Wyoming are funded at a state level, through the State Construction Department and School Construction Division (SCD). The funding is not accessible to schools for anything other than addressing state-identified building capacity and condition needs.

Progress continues to be seen daily and is moving along for a fall 2021 projected opening. Many of our local tradesmen and craftsmen serve an active part in the construction of the new school campus. We are proud of the local companies that comprise a majority of the workforce.

This project is a visual reminder that we as a school community continue to move forward in planning and preparing for our students, both this fall and into the future. While preparing to welcome this year’s students, exceeding 1,500 in number, RSHS, in partnership with SCSD #1 staff, will continue to refine staff and student schedules for the new building, including plans for transportation, nutrition services, and student safety. As plans become more concrete and get closer to the opening, SCSD #1 will share them with the community.

When health directives allow, SCSD #1 will be inviting the Tiger community to celebrate with them. More information will be released when available.