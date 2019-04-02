Hazard Tree Work To Temporarily Close Roads In Sierra Madre And Snowy Range This Fall

CHEYENNE – As a heads up to hunters who are making plans for southeast Wyoming’s 2019 fall hunting seasons, the U.S. Forest Service is giving early notification about upcoming temporary road closures in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges, Medicine Bow National Forest.

Multiple Forest roads will be temporarily closed for public safety during roadside hazard tree removal work this fall.

Work will occur alongside Forest Road 261 (Cedar Pass) in the Snowy Range, as well as Forest Roads 443 (Jerry Accord), 496 (Rim Road), 801 (Deep Creek), and 830 (Deep Jack) in the Sierra Madre Range.

Hazard tree removal operations will be ongoing in these areas for the next three years, 2019-21, pending contractor availability and contract terms. However, it is highly likely that most roads listed above could have some form of logging activity occurring from Sept. 1 – Oct. 31, 2019.

On-the-ground signs will be posted this summer alerting the public to these closures, and additional details will be released by the Forest Service later this year as they become available.

The Forest Service is coordinating with Wyoming Game and Fish Department to distribute information for hunters. Updates will be posted on the Game and Fish web site, including within the Department’s online Hunt Planner where applicable.

Potentially affected hunt areas include:

Deer – Resident: 75, 79, 80, 81, 82

Deer – Non-resident: D, W

Elk – 11, 12, 13, 15, 21

Moose – 38, 41

Pronghorn – 50, 51, 52, 53

Bighorn Sheep – 18, 21

Black Bear – 8, 9

Mountain Lion – 9, 10, 31

Sage grouse – 1

Turkey – 5

To accommodate use during rifle hunting seasons in October, at a minimum the roads will be open week days from 5 p.m. – 7 a.m. (Monday evening until Friday morning) and all weekend (Friday at 5 p.m. until Monday at 7 a.m.) for through traffic only.

Access along the roads to hunting areas will be allowed while the roads are open. No camping along the roads or within a quarter mile of each side will be allowed, even while the roads are in an open condition. Please plan to have all personal vehicles and equipment removed by the time the roads close on Monday morning. No camping or leaving of campers, trailers, vehicles, tents, or other property will be permitted in the closure areas at any time.

All dates are approximate, and the roads will remain open until work commences. When work is occurring before Oct. 1 and after Oct. 31, the roads will be closed 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, except for emergency access.

The Medicine Bow National Forest will remain open for use a quarter mile from the closed roads.

Short-term road closures provide for long-term resource benefits and public safety. Visitors should be aware of ongoing changes that may affect travel on the National Forest.

Those traveling through the National Forest should pay attention to signage and refer to the Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) for alternate travel routes. MVUMs are free and physical copies can be obtained at the Brush Creek/Hayden District Office. Electronic versions of the free map are available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ mbr/mvum/maps.

It is the user’s responsibility to know where they are and what types of restrictions may be in place when accessing public lands.

For more information about road conditions and ongoing projects, contact the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District office in Saratoga. Call (307) 326-5258 or stop by 2171 South Highway 130. You can also visit https://fs.usda.gov/mbr, or follow them on Twitter, @FS_MBRTB.