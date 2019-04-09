Live In The Lobby: Joe Barbuto Trio

Rock Springs, WY – Enjoy foot-tapping tunes by local band, The Joe Barbuto Trio during Live in the Lobby at The Broadway Theater Thursday, April 18.

Hailing from Southwest Wyoming, the Joe Barbuto Trio features an eclectic mix of original music and interpretations of songs that will be sure to thrill and please all who hear them play.

Advertisement

Rock Springs native Joe Barbuto mans the keys, powerful providing melody lines, and creative arrangements. The incredibly talented Micah Paisley, born and raised in Green River, takes the bass beyond its foundational roots to being a music machine, venturing into the world of melody, harmonies, and chords. Michael Weiss, also from Rock Springs, rounds out the group with the finest percussion playing in Wyoming, offering not only fantastic stylings but an explosion of expression and energy.

“Both my parents and my grandma were really great musicians, so I grew up surrounded by music and started playing accordion and piano at a pretty young age.” Barbuto shared. “It wasn’t formal teaching, but my first lessons came from them and I’ve been at it ever since, on my own, with piano teachers, and studying music at University.”

According to Paisley, hearing the song “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffet inspired him to become a musician. He said, “You could say that I’m mostly self-taught, but I’ve also had the opportunity to study with Terry Burns and Travis Schilling at Western Wyoming Community College.”

Advertisement

“My dad, Morris, inspired me to start playing,” Weiss revealed. “When I was a kid, I heard him play drums at a wedding and knew that’s what I wanted to do, too. After that, I took lessons growing up and had formal studies at Berklee in Boston.”

The performance starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $5 at the door. Live in the Lobby series are sponsored by WyoRadio.