Local photography studio enters new chapter

Rock Springs, Wyoming — New Studio Photography and Framing is under new ownership.

Local photographer RJ Pieper, and partner Angela Thatcher have purchased and will now manage the Downtown Rock Springs business. Previous owner, Diane Butler, has retired after 42 years of working in photography.

“It has been a wonderful 42 years at New Studio and an honor to keep its legacy alive. I wish RJ and Angela good luck in their endeavors and hope they will be successful stewards in the next chapter of the studio’s history,” Butler said.

Pieper has more than a decade of experience in his portfolio and is one of only two Certified Professional Photographers in Sweetwater County. He is looking forward to integrating his current business, Sweetwater Photography, into New Studio.

Advertisement

“This year marks the 100th anniversary of New Studio. Few businesses reach that benchmark, and I think it’s a real testament to the great service the previous owners have provided this community over the last ten decades. I’m excited to carry on that tradition of quality service and expertise into the future,” Pieper said.

Charles August opened New Studio in 1919. The August Family operated the business until it was purchased in 1976 by Bud Tebedo. Tebedo hired Diane Butler in 1977, and she along with her sister Susan purchased the business in 1994. Diane became a sole proprietor in 2000.

Prior to 2015, New Studio maintained a vast collection of historical images of the area. That collection is now housed at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

New Studio is a full-service photography business providing portraits, commercial and business imaging, custom framing, and other services in Southwest Wyoming. They are located at 420 S. Main Street in Rock Springs and are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Advertisement

To schedule a booking or for more information, call 307-362-3943, or find them on Facebook. Walk-ins are always welcome.