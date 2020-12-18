Maxine Louise Wilson (January 25, 1921 – December 4, 2020)

Maxine Louise Wilson, 99, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for four years and former resident of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Maxine was born January 25, 1921 in Clearwater, Nebraska; the daughter of Harry Taylor and Emma Reinke.

She attended schools in Clearwater, Nebraska.

Maxine married Gerald Wilson on December 22, 1989 in San Diego, California, and he preceded her in death on November 19, 2007 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

She worked as a cashier in the cafeteria at Rapid City Regional Hospital for 30 years until her retirement in 1989.

Mrs. Wilson’s faith was very important to her; she was one of 12 founding members of South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City for most of her life.

Maxine enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her beloved poodle “Bella.” She worked as a senior companion for 15 years; where she attended appointments, did shopping and just enjoyed spending time with them. Maxine had a passion for cooking large meals for her family and friends, and loved getting her hair done.

Survivors include three sons, Donald Ellison and wife Marilyn of Franklin, Indiana; Terry Ellison and wife Lucretie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Randy Ellison of Rock Springs; one daughter, Connie Anderson and husband Dick of Big Fork, Montana; seven grandchildren, Tonya Ellison and husband Al; Larae Ellison; Shane Ellison and wife Holly; Trista McMartin and husband Drew; Kristine Ellison; Taylor Ellison; Tina Mascarenas; several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, Jacobi; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Raymond Taylor; Vincent Taylor; Chester Taylor; Russell Taylor; and one sister, Winefred Johnson.

Following Cremation; a celebration of life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Masks and social distancing are suggested.

