Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 15 – March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated snow showers before 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.