Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021 – Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northeast 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered sprinkles and flurries before 8 pm, then scattered flurries between 8 pm and 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a northeast wind of 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 3 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.