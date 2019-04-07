Morning Weather: 4/7/19, Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday – Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered rain showers before 9pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9pm and 10pm, then scattered snow showers after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 22 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.