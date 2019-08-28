Needed infrastructure versus quality of life

Specific Purpose Tax talks turn to what projects would be more valuable to a community

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Special Purpose Tax project planning continued Tuesday with each city, town and several outside agencies providing a list of proposed projects and what the cost of those projects will probably be.

Most proposals consisted of needed and/or deferred infrastructure projects, but some voiced the need to be mindful of the quality of life projects that people want in their communities — and which have the potential for attracting people to the local workforce.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust argued in favor of the quality of life projects. He said he’s had conversations with local industry managers who say they have trouble attracting young workers because our communities do not provide the amenities they want.

“We may not get people here if we don’t provide the kind of things they expect,” he said. “It’s a different world.”

Not everybody agreed with Rust. Rock Springs Councilman Rob Zotti said each community and outside agency should pare down their projects list to 3-4 projects, focusing on needed infrastructure. Green River Councilman Gary Killpack agreed with Zotti.

Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo cautioned about building facilities because there are other costs attached to such projects, such as staffing and maintenance.

This discussion flowed from the information offered at the beginning of the meeting. After all proposals were made, the total cost for every single project came to almost $230 million — which could mean the tax would be on for 10-12 years.

Councilman Killpack said there was no way the Sweetwater County Commission would approve such a cost. Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld said it would fiscally irresponsible for the commissioners to approve that amount, and she asked each entity to pair down their lists.

Schoenfeld also said it would be reasonable to plan for the tax to be on for four years; Killpack asked that eight years be considered in light of the amount of needed infrastructure that needs replaced or repaired.

Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger said the lists could be paired down but that will probably mean communities will never catch up on their lists, especially in light of declining revenues and the State of Wyoming not coming through with any relief.

Rock Springs Councilman David Halter questioned whether residents would want to tax something for 10-12 years.

Proposed projects and their costs include:

Bairoil: Road and water/sewer line projects; total cost-$4.5 million

Road and water/sewer line projects; total cost-$4.5 million Granger: 10-mile pipeline updgrade, Ham’s Fork River extension, backwash pond (compliancy issue), potable water tank staircase, water meter replacements and paving streetsand replacing curbs; total cost-$8.774 million

10-mile pipeline updgrade, Ham’s Fork River extension, backwash pond (compliancy issue), potable water tank staircase, water meter replacements and paving streetsand replacing curbs; total cost-$8.774 million Superior: Build another pond for discharges at the sewer lagoon facility, drill two new well for public water; total cost-$480,000

Build another pond for discharges at the sewer lagoon facility, drill two new well for public water; total cost-$480,000 Wamsutter: Town maintenance shop needs a floor, industrial loop paving, sewer connections, expand Town Hall, building an ambulance barn, replace two park bathrooms and equipment purchase; total cost-$21.99 million

Town maintenance shop needs a floor, industrial loop paving, sewer connections, expand Town Hall, building an ambulance barn, replace two park bathrooms and equipment purchase; total cost-$21.99 million Green River: 13 road replacements, water and sewer line replacements, a new water treatment plant, Depot development, and asset preservation on parks and the Green Belt; total cost-$84.79 million

13 road replacements, water and sewer line replacements, a new water treatment plant, Depot development, and asset preservation on parks and the Green Belt; total cost-$84.79 million Rock Springs: Water Treatment Facility projects, retention ponds northeast of Rock Springs, miscellaneous water and sewer and storm water projects, and widening of College and Dewar drives; total cost-$40.8 million.

Water Treatment Facility projects, retention ponds northeast of Rock Springs, miscellaneous water and sewer and storm water projects, and widening of College and Dewar drives; total cost-$40.8 million. YWCA: Expansion of facility to expand childcare services; total cost-$3.5 million; sponsored by Rock Springs

Expansion of facility to expand childcare services; total cost-$3.5 million; sponsored by Rock Springs Reliance: Lagoon replacement; total cost-$3.7 million; sponsored by Sweetwater County

Lagoon replacement; total cost-$3.7 million; sponsored by Sweetwater County Sweetwater Events Complex: Modernizing the Exhibit Hall, renovating the Indoor Arena, and building an additional arena; total cost-$24 million; sponsored by Sweetwater County

Modernizing the Exhibit Hall, renovating the Indoor Arena, and building an additional arena; total cost-$24 million; sponsored by Sweetwater County Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport: Completion of the commercial terminal project; total cost-$3.6 million; sponsored by City of Rock Springs

Completion of the commercial terminal project; total cost-$3.6 million; sponsored by City of Rock Springs Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County: Deferred maintenance projects with some potential remodeling; total cost-$20 million; sponsored by Sweetwater County

Rock Spring resident Heather Anderson also proposed the building of a multi-use facility next to the Recreation Center. This would be used for indoor youth sports and would include ball courts, a walking track, meeting rooms, and would be able to accommodate tournaments.

She defined it as a quality of life project that would benefit all in the community and could be a place to host a variety of events. She estimated the cost at $13 million, to be sponsored by the City of Rock Springs. Mayor Kaumo asked her to approach Sweetwater School District No. 1 about co-opting into the project since it was proposing a similar project.

In planning the next meeting, community and organization leaders were asked to pare down and organize their lists first by infrastructure projects and then by quality of life projects. Mayor Rust also suggested inviting County Treasurer Robb Slaughter, who can talk about bonding and numbers.

The next meeting is planned for 5 p.m. Sept. 10. This will be a call-in meeting.